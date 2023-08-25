Fotball preview 2023

The Cheesemakers working on goal line plays at practice.

The Tillamook Cheesemakers football team is gearing up for a new season ahead of the Astoria Jamboree this Friday and opening game next.

After a program-best season a year ago saw the Cheesemakers win a Cowapa League title and advance to the state championship game, a new group of players is stepping into the spotlight with their sights set high.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

With summer in full swing, how would you say activity has been at short-term rental properties near you?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

With summer in full swing, how would you say activity has been at short-term rental properties near you?

You voted: