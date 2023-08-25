The Tillamook Cheesemakers football team is gearing up for a new season ahead of the Astoria Jamboree this Friday and opening game next.
After a program-best season a year ago saw the Cheesemakers win a Cowapa League title and advance to the state championship game, a new group of players is stepping into the spotlight with their sights set high.
“That’s still our goal: be a top two team in the Cowapa League, defend a league championship, that’s the first time we’ve had to do that in a quarter century,” Tillamook Head Coach Kye Johnson said.
This year’s team will have a significantly different look from last year’s squad following the departure of 18 seniors, many of whom started for three years.
That leaves an opportunity for new players to step up, and Johnson, who was named Division 4A’s Co-Coach of the Year last season, said that this year’s senior class has answered the call. “Our seniors have really exceeded my expectations,” Johnson said, “not that I had low expectations for them, (but) they’ve been in the shadow of a group of guys in front of them who were good multisport kids.”
Taking on the biggest leadership role is returning senior quarterback Tanner Hoskins, an honorable mention all-state player last year. Johnson said that Hoskins has really stepped into his new role this year, attending every one of the team’s optional practices and scrimmages through the summer, and is primed for a big season. “Everybody in the state would want to have Tanner on their team,” Johnson said.
The offensive line will be anchored by a pair of returning senior starters, Austin Berry Killian and Ken Lopez, who both received second team all-state honors last season. Killian will be moving to right tackle, while Lopez is staying at left guard.
Another crucial piece of the line fell into place early this month, thanks to a team-first move from senior Logan Motsinger, who is sliding from tight end to left tackle this season to bolster the line.
“That one move has completely changed the trajectory of our offense, I can’t say enough good things about that,” Johnson said.
Andrew White will be the team’s top running back and Seth Wehinger will continue to serve as a sparkplug for the offense, lining up at quarterback, running back, full back and slot receiver in different packages.
Tillamook’s receiving corps will be led by senior Eligio Maciel, while Johnson expects varsity newcomers Griffyn Boomer and Ryan Wilkes to add a different dimension to the Mooks’ passing attack this year.
“We’ll have way better team speed than we did last year,” Johnson said. “We won’t have as much experience and it’s to be determined and the blocking and space and physicality from our receivers but the playmaking and speed component is going to be better than last year.”
Johnson said that he expects to throw the ball more, especially early in the season, but that with an eye on deteriorating weather conditions later in the year the team will make sure the run game is humming.
The defensive side of the ball poses more questions than the offense for the Mooks as the season approaches, after the departure of six seniors, including standouts Judah Werner and Sam Diaz who both are playing at Shasta College this season.
Motsinger and Berry Killian are set to hold down the defensive end positions and White and Wehinger will be two of the three starting linebackers for the Mooks. While the nose tackle and final linebacker are yet to be determined, Johnson said that the front seven “looked ready to rock and roll right now.”
According to Johnson, Ryan Wilkes has nailed down a starting corner spot and Maciel and Boomer are likely to start elsewhere in the secondary, but a final lineup has yet to be determined.
“We’ll be a little bit more athletic this year than we were last year but less experienced and we don’t have a 340-pound giant in the middle,” Johnson said, referring to Diaz.
The Cheesemakers will kick off their season with a series of challenging out-of-league games, starting with a visit from Marshfield on September 1, giving the Mooks a chance to avenge a 15-14 loss in last year’s opener.
In week two, the Banks Braves will make the trip over the Wilson River Highway to Tillamook, a rematch from last season when the Braves handed the Mooks their only other regular season loss. “Banks is always tough, that’s a given,” Johnson said. “We know we’re going to be a better team for playing Banks.
Scheduling conflicts left Tillamook searching for opponents for weeks three and four, with the first slot being filled by a trip Division 5A Southridge High School in Beaverton.
For the final non-league game, Tillamook was able to lock down a rematch of last season’s state championship game, with a road matchup against Estacada on September 22. “We’re excited to play them again too,” Johnson said.
A Thursday night game in Scappoose on October 19 looms as a potentially league determining showdown, after last year’s overtime home win by the Cheesemakers in a massive rainstorm helped lock down the league championship.
Johnson said that he expects Scappoose to be the stiffest competition for a league title and that he expects Seaside to improve and be in contention as well.
Johnson said that he is excited for this season and the future of the program as coaching consistency is yielding results in attracting more players to the program, with 25 freshmen and 20 sophomores playing this year.
Johnson said that this team will not be able to fly under the radar like last year’s team but that he still thinks they will be playing in the postseason.
“We’re gonna get everybody’s best crack, like I said, for sure,” Johnson said. “Win your first round playoff game and try to make another deep playoff push, that’s what the goal is every single year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.