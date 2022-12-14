Cheesemakers falls to Gladstone, still looking for first win

The Tillamook High Cheesemakers (0-3) were hoping to get their first win in an OSAA Class 4A boys basketball nonleague road game against the Gladstone High Gladiators (2-2). The Cheesemakers had a rough start though after falling behind by a double digit first quarter margin at 13-2.
The Mooks fought back though and eventually trimmed the margin to just four points early in the third quarter at 32-28. However, they just couldn't regain their momentum as the Gladiators pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 64-43 win Tuesday at Gladstone High School.
