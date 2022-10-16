Tillamook improved to 3-0 in the Cowapa league on Friday night, beating the Astoria Fighting Fishermen 40-7 and setting up a showdown next week with Scappoose that will determine the league’s championship.
For the second week in a row, turnovers in the early going saw the Mooks carry a relatively close lead into the locker room before pulling away in the second half.
“You encounter things during a football season so you can make the adjustment and learn from it,” said Tillamook Head Coach Kye Johnson. “We took the adjustments that we needed from last week and we used that experience to our advantage.”
The Mooks quarterbacks led the way this week, combining for three touchdowns on the ground.
Backup quarterback Seth Wehinger opened the scoring for the Mooks with a short rush on their first drive to put the team up seven early.
With their opponent mired in a winless season, it looked as though Tillamook might pull away from the Fighting Fishermen early after a Parker McKibbin touchdown on the second drive gave the Mooks an early 14-0 lead.
But, in front of a raucous crowd, bolstered by the four pop warner teams that played exhibition games at the half, Astoria was determined to stick around.
Astoria receiver Connelly Fromwiller found an opening in the Cheesemaker defense on the next drive, pulling the Fishermen within a score.
On the ensuing drive, deep in Astoria territory the Cheesemakers put the ball on the ground and Astoria jumped on it.
The Mooks defense held the Fishermen to a three and out, but on the next Tillamook drive an errant pass from Tillamook quarterback Tanner Hoskins was picked by the Astoria defense.
For a moment, it seemed as if momentum might be turning, but like against St. Helens last week, Hoskins made a quick bounce back.
“I smack myself in the helmet and say, ‘forget about it’ and keep going,” Hoskins said after the game.
After the interception, Hoskins tossed a beautiful pass to wide receiver Zeyon Hurliman to push the Mooks lead to 20-7.
“I just know he’s down there somewhere,” Hoskins said of Hurliman, who is on a blistering pace with 10 touchdowns on the season, before comparing him to Tyreek Hill. “I’m very confident in whoever I pass to that they’ll catch it.”
With time running low in the second quarter, Astoria made what would be its last concerted offensive effort of the evening, driving to the Mooks’ 24 before turning the ball over on downs.
After the half, it was all Tillamook. Moncrief got the scoring going on the Cheesemaker’s first possession of the first quarter.
Hoskins found the end zone with his legs on the next Tillamook drive, putting the game out of reach.
With the Mooks lead a comfortable 33-7, Johnson brought in backup quarterback Seth Wehinger for the rest of the game. He found the end zone again on the ground in the fourth quarter to make the game’s final score 40-7.
Even while the offense has faced first half frustrations the last few weeks, the Mooks defense has remained a formidable obstacle for opposing teams.
They have held opponents to just 16 points combined during the first three quarters of games in league play. Last night, they came up with a big interception in the third quarter that deflated the Fighting Fishermen and turned the momentum decisively in the Mooks favor.
“Our strength is that we can do a bunch of different things,” Johnson said of the defense. He pointed to the consistency of his coaching personnel as a large reason for the Mooks success this year.
He specifically pointed to defensive coordinator Daniel Seaholm. “Coach Seaholm is doing a fantastic job, our whole coaching staff is,” Johnson said.
With the win over Astoria, Tillamook set up a league-deciding clash against Scappoose next week in the Cheesemakers home opener after renovations to their facility.
Scappoose downed St. Helens 41-6 to improve to 3-0 in league play and 6-1 on the season.
“It’s gonna be an exciting night, that’s for sure,” Johnson said. “Everybody in our league knew that… (the league championship) was going to go through Scappoose this year.”
If the Mooks can knock off the Indians, they’ll be in pole position for their first least league title since 1999.
“We’re gonna get locked and loaded and ready to go,” Johnson said.
Please send any comments to headlightreporter@countrymedia.net
