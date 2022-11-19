The Cowapa League Champion Tillamook High Cheesemakers had six players that earned OSAA Class 4A Volleyball All League selections. Tillamook junior middle blocker Kate Klobas highlighted the list as she was selected for the Cowapa League Player-of-the-Year Award and a First Team All League Award.
Along with Klobas, five of her Mooks teammates also earned prestigious postseason recognition. Junior setter Danika Goss, senior outside hitter Emily Skaar and junior Libero Maritza Nieves each received Cowapa League First Team All League Awards.
Juniors Lexie Graves and Malli Lewis both earned Honorable Mention Awards. Tillamook Coach LaVonne Rawe earned the Cowapa League Coach-of-the-Year Award.
“I’m super proud of this group,” said Rawe. “Half our team is All League. That says something. Our first goal of the season was to take first place in league. They upped it to undefeated about the sixth match. 12-0 is not an easy feat.
Kate was a unanimous Player-of-the-Year decision, which was well deserved. It’s a privilege and fun to work with this girl. We had huge community support that fueled us. We now have a taste of that state buffet, so look for there next year.”
Tillamook finished 12-0 in the Cowapa League and was 16-6 overall. The Cheesemakers qualified for the OnPoint Community Credit Union Volleyball State Championship Tournament in Springfield for the first time since 2018. Tillamook won the Cowapa League title for the first time since 2005.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.