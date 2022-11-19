Volleyball1.jpeg

The Cowapa League Champion Tillamook High Cheesemakers had six players that earned OSAA Class 4A Volleyball All League selections. Tillamook junior middle blocker Kate Klobas highlighted the list as she was selected for the Cowapa League Player-of-the-Year Award and a First Team All League Award.

Along with Klobas, five of her Mooks teammates also earned prestigious postseason recognition. Junior setter Danika Goss, senior outside hitter Emily Skaar and junior Libero Maritza Nieves each received Cowapa League First Team All League Awards.

