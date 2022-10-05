The No. 4 ranked Tillamook High Cheesemakers continued to enjoy a tremendous amount of success as they won their eighth straight Cowapa League Class 4A volleyball game in a 3-1 win over the No. 14 ranked Scappoose High Indians (4-3 league, 7-5 oveall) Sept. 29 at Scappoose High School. That win followed a 3-0 victory Sept. 27 over the Seaside High Seagulls (3-4 league, 4-6 overall) at Seaside High School.
The Cheesemakers (8-0 league, 10-4 overall), guided by Coach LaVonne Rawe, will try to extend their streak to nine in a row when they meet the Astoria High Fishermen (3-4 league, 5-8 overall) Friday at 6:15 p.m. in a Homecoming contest at Tillamook High School.
“We sure have some work to do still,” said Rawe. “We’ve got some bugs that we’re trying to work out. We need to get our serving percentage up and I think our defense is getting better. We don’t really have one standout defensive player. I think Kate Klobas (six-foot junior middle block/outside hitter) is an offensive bullet and she’s got some pop. She’s getting smarter and faster. Our setter (junior Dannika Goss) and her are getting more and more lined up to where they can just do one hit right after another and after another through many sets and they can just pound the ball down hard.”
The matchup against Scappoose was a hard fought and close battle with the Mooks coming out on top 25-17, 13-25, 25-22, 25-15. Tillamook dominated the game with Seaside winning the first two sets by double-digit margins in a 25-12, 25-13, 25-23 three-game sweep.
“We really had a good week,” said Rawe. “Scappoose is getting better and better and they have a couple of really good big hitters and a good setter and their serve receive is tough. I expect good things from them the next time we meet.”
Following Friday’s game versus Astoria, the Mooks will play in the Seaside Tournament Saturday starting at 8 a.m. with pool play contest’s.
“We’ll see Astoria Friday and they really like to play, so I expect some good rally’s from them,” said Rawe.
Tillamook then follows with a matchup Oct. 11 against the St. Helens High Lions (0-7 league, 2-10 overall) at 6:45 p.m. at St. Helens Middle School. There’s five games left on the regular season schedule, which concludes Oct. 17. The OSAA state playoffs begin Oct. 25.
