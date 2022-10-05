Tillamook High School Cheesemakers

The No. 4 ranked Tillamook High Cheesemakers continued to enjoy a tremendous amount of success as they won their eighth straight Cowapa League Class 4A volleyball game in a 3-1 win over the No. 14 ranked Scappoose High Indians (4-3 league, 7-5 oveall) Sept. 29 at Scappoose High School. That win followed a 3-0 victory Sept. 27 over the Seaside High Seagulls (3-4 league, 4-6 overall) at Seaside High School.

The Cheesemakers (8-0 league, 10-4 overall), guided by Coach LaVonne Rawe, will try to extend their streak to nine in a row when they meet the Astoria High Fishermen (3-4 league, 5-8 overall) Friday at 6:15 p.m. in a Homecoming contest at Tillamook High School.

