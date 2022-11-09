The No. 4 ranked Cowapa League Champion Tillamook High Cheesemakers capped a tremendous season by competing in the prestigious OSAA OnPoint Community Credit Union Class 4A Volleyball State Championship Tournament Nov. 4-5 at Springfield High School.
The Cheesemakers reached the tournament for the first time since 2018, when they earned the sixth place trophy and they were hoping to bring home some more shiny new hardware for Tillmook’s trophy case.
Tillamook (16-6) faced the strong Greater Oregon League Champion Baker High Bulldogs (18-7) in its 8 a.m. quarterfinal match Friday and had a great start in winning the first set 25-21 for a 1-0 lead in match. Baker responded to the challenge though and won the next three sets 28-26, 25-20, 25-18 for a 3-1 win to advance to the semifinals.
The Cheesemakers, guided by seventh-year Coach LaVonne Rawe, moved on to Saturday’s consolation round, where they faced the No. 8 ranked Crook County High Cowgirls (20-11) in another early 8 a.m. match and they lost 29-27, 25-15, 25-19 to end their season with two straight disappointing defeats. Unfortunately, Tillamook concluded the season without winning a trophy, which are only awarded to the top six teams.
“In both matches, we trailed by double digit margins and we had good comeback efforts, but it just wasn’t enough to get the win,” said Rawe. “We got stuck committing our past errors, which killed any chance we had for getting a victory. Still after taking seventh place and winning our first Cowapa League title since 2005 with mostly juniors, we will come back ferociously next year because we enjoyed the taste of winning this season.”
The tournament marked the conclusion of their Tillamook High School volleyball career for seniors Emily Skaar, Ashley Bravo and Keira Thompson.
“Emily was a three year varsity starter and she’ll be missed so much as she is literally the smile on our team,” said Rawe. “Keira, who was a first year varsity starter, brought realism and truth to our team, which we needed. As a second year varsity starter, Ashley has the best eyes for the court that I’ve had in a long time. She was so aware, smart and whenever anyone asked her anything, she always had the answer. I’m going to miss her laugh, her finger in the face tendency and her intensity.”
The Cheesemakers will undoubtedly have a strong team coming back again next year, since the current group of nine juniors will certainly provide Tillamook with an experienced squad that will very likely be a state title contender again in 2023.
In Saturday evenings championship match, the No. 1 ranked Sky Em League Champion Marshfield High Pirates (24-3) won the state title with a 3-0 win over the defending champion (2021) and No. 2 ranked Cascade High Cougars (18-4), of the Oregon West Conference.
