Cheesemaker Volleyball

Lexie Graves volleys during state playoff action.

 Photo by Holly Werner

The No. 4 ranked Cowapa League Champion Tillamook High Cheesemakers capped a tremendous season by competing in the prestigious OSAA OnPoint Community Credit Union Class 4A Volleyball State Championship Tournament Nov. 4-5 at Springfield High School.

The Cheesemakers reached the tournament for the first time since 2018, when they earned the sixth place trophy and they were hoping to bring home some more shiny new hardware for Tillmook’s trophy case.

