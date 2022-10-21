Cheesemaker Volleyball are Cowapa League Champions, ready for playoffs

The No. 4 ranked Tillamook High Cheesemakers (12-0 league, 14-4 overall) won their first Cowapa League volleyball championship since 2005 following a 25-9, 25-10, 25-22 home win over the Scappoose High Indians (5-7 league, 10-9 overall) Thursday at Tillamook High School.
Tillamook, guided by seventh-year Coach LaVonne Rawe, adanced to the OnPoint Community Credit Union Class 4A Volleyball State Championship playoffs for the eight consecutive year. The Cheesemakers will play a first round home game in the 16-team playoffs Oct. 29 against a yet-to-be-determined oppponent. Winners of first round games advance to the state tournament quarterfinals Nov. 4-5 at Springfield High School.
