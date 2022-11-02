Cheesemaker volleyball advances to the ‘Dance’

Senior Cheesemaker Emily Skaar battles at the net for a point Saturday as the volleyball team defeated the Hidden Valley High Mustangs to advance to the State Championship Tournament.

 Headlight photo by Holly Werner

The Tillamook High Cheesemakers are going to the Big Dance - commonly known as the OSAA/OnPoint Community Credit Union 4A Volleyball State Championship Tournament.

The No. 4 ranked Cheesemakers (12-0 Cowapa League, 16-4 overall), guided by Coach LaVonne Rawe, qualified for the Class 4A Elite Eight quarterfinals following a 25-21, 26-24, 25-11 win  over the No. 14 ranked Hidden Valley High Mustangs (4-4 Skyline Conference, 11-10 overall) in a first round state playoff game Oct. 29 at Tillamook High School.  

