GLADSTONE - The Tillamook High Cheesemakers softball team was hoping to bounce back following a 12-1 loss to the No. 5 ranked Astoria High Fishermen (1-0 league, 8-2 overall) in their Class 4A Cowapa League opener April 5 and that's exactly what they did too.
Cheesemaker Softball takes down Gladstone with hot bats
- By Mike Weber
The No. 20 ranked Cheesemakers (0-1 league, 5-7 overall) responded quite well, as they regained their high confidence level and got a big momentum boost following a 17-2 win over the Gladstone High Gladiators in a nonleague contest April 7 at Gladstone High School.
The Cheesemakers, guided by first-year assistant Coach Ashlie Gardner, played a remarkable game on offense and defense in getting a lopsided victory in five innings over struggling Gladstone (1-5), which has lost four straight. The Mooks built a double digit lead to conclude the contest early via the 10-run Mercy Rule.
"This is my second time being head coach, but it's also the second time that we've won when I'm the interim coach, which is super fun and Chelsea will be proud," said Gardner, who guided the Mooks to a 16-0 win over the Warrenton High Warriors Mar. 23. "Chelsea Miller is the best though and she's the head coach and I'm just her assistant, but we work really well together and she's taught me a lot."
Coach Miller was out of town and unable to attend the game at Gladstone.
It was close in the first inning, which was knotted 1-1. Led by junior Gabi Garcia (3-for-4, five RBI, two doubles, single) Tillamook took control of the contest in the second with an offensive explosion. Garcia's RBI single, capped a 12-run offensive outburst in which the Mooks sent a total of 16 batters to the plate to face Gladstone pitchers Madelyn Dougan and Allie Grant.
"I've been in a little slump recently, but I brought it today offensively," said Garcia, who made an impressive defensive play by catching a high fly ball hit deep to center field in the second inning. "It felt good to make the catch because earlier in the game, I let one get over my head, but after that I felt great and I redeemed myself and I was very happy. I've been working really hard in practice, so I'm glad that it finally payed off. I think this was a good way to bounce back after our loss to Astoria. I'm very, very happy with how well my team played today. I really believe that we can be one of the contenders for the league title this year."
Capitalizing on Gladstone mistakes, the Mooks got baserunners in the second after three batters were hit by pitches, while they also benefited with three walks and they took advantage of two Gladiator errors.
The Mooks loaded the bases for the first of four times in the inning when sophomore Aracely Viramontes Morales (1-for-1, walk, three runs scored) was hit by a pitch thrown by Dougan. The Mooks pounded seven of their game total eight hits in the second inning to fuel a 12-run offensive surge that was highlighted by a Viramontes Morales deep fly ball to right field for a three RBI triple, helping the Mooks extended their lead to 13-2.
"I think this was my best hitting game this year," said Viramontes Morales. "I think we played with really good energy, so that helped us a lot with our hitting."
In a scoreless third frame, Mooks junior starting pitcher Tori Pesterfield had a strikeout to help put the Gladiators down in order defensively. Pesterfield threw a tough to hit fastball and some changeups to keep batters off balance throughout the game and she had a total of three strikeouts, while allowing just four hits. Pesterfield was tough at the plate too as she batted 2-for-3, with three RBI and two singles.
"I've worked with Chelsea in practice and we've just been putting in the time there and today it really showed out on the field," said Pesterfield. "I pitch to let my defense do the work and I usually don't get too many strikeouts. I want my defense to play ball. We didn't get the calls that I wanted, so we just kept throwing fastballs and that was working well. They (Gladiators) weren't getting many hits, so I just kept throwing fastballs. I think we can reach the state playoffs this year. We've all been playing together since we were eight years old and this is the first year that we've really come together and brought a high level of energy to each game."
The Mooks' momentum continued in the fourth, highlighted by Garcia's two RBI double, that helped extend their advantage to 17-2.
"Our girls brought the energy today and after losing to Astoria, we literally bounced back and turned things around," said Gardner. "They listened to us, they took our feedback and they made their adjustments and I'm so proud of them. As long as we can keep the energy that we had from this game, then we'll be successful."
The contest marked the highest score for Tillamook this year, eclipsing the previous high of 16 runs in the win over Warrenton. It was the fifth time that the Mooks have scored 10 runs or more in a game and they're averaging eight runs per game offensively.
In addition to helping lead the Mooks rock solid defense, senior catcher Ashlyn Mattson reached base all four times in her at-bats as she batted 2-for-2, with two singles, a walk and she reached base on a fielder's choice.
The Mooks have won three of their last six games and they were hoping to get their first league win Tuesday at home versus the Seaside High Seagulls (results unavailable because of Headlight Herald press deadline).
Tillamook plays its next contest Thursday at 5 p.m. versus the Banks Braves (0-1 league, 2-4) at Banks High School, followed by a 5 p.m. April 19 matchup at home against the Valley Catholic High Valiants (1-0 league, 4-3).
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.