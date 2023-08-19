Following a disappointing season a year ago, the Tillamook High Cheesemakers girls’ soccer team is hoping to improve and find more success than they did last season.
The Cheesemakers, guided by second-year Coach Raul Camacho, had a 1-9 Class 4A Cowapa League record (1-11-1 overall) in 2022. The Cheesemakers finished tied for last place in the six-team league with the Rainier/Clatskanie Columbians (1-9 league, 1-10 overall). Tillamook won its only game of the season Oct 7 at home 4-0 over the Columbians.
“I’m very excited and we have a young team similar to last year when we had 13 freshmen,” said Camacho. “We have many more freshmen this year and I believe that we’ll have good year, but it will also be a learning season too, which is OK. These young girls are ready to put the work in and they have a great work ethic, which is very helpful.”
The Cheesemakers have a young squad with 10 freshman, 13 sophomores and only two seniors in Athena Smith and team captain Areli Velazquez Villa. Tillamook has some big shoes to fill this year too as they lost seven seniors from last year’s squad. Velazquez Villa, one of Tillamook’s key players at center back along with junior co-captain Abigail Blackburn, is currently injured and she might not be able to play at the beginning of the season.
Velazquez Villa earned a Cowapa League First Team All-League Award last year and she will be a team leader again this year along with Blackburn, one of just three juniors on the team.
“I really appreciate everything that Abby is doing with the team because she played awesome last year with all the young players we had,” said Camacho. “She’s been doing awesome work again this year in helping provide leadership to another large group of freshmen on our team.”
The 10-game season begins with the Sept. 5 season opener at home versus the Class 3A Riverdale Mavericks from Portland. The eight-game Cowapa League schedule starts Sept. 20 on the road versus the Astoria Fishermen.
“We have a very young team, but the girls are working hard and we started practicing about a month ago and they’re all doing an awesome job of showing up for summer preseason practice and putting the work in that they need to do,” said Camacho. “I’m very excited about our team and even though we’re very young, I do believe that we’ll have a very successful season and I’m really looking forward to it.”
The Mooks struggled last year offensively and defensively, allowing 58 goals scored against them while netting only eight goals of their own. The Mooks were also shutout in eight games last year.
The Mooks are going to rely on sophomores Lauren Phillips and Grace Williamson to provide a boost to the offense. Junior goalkeeper Evelia Haines will be a key player for the Mooks defensively as they’ll rely upon her skills to help stop opponents from scoring.
“I’m hoping that Lauren and Grace will step up to the plate and lead our offense by scoring some goals,” said Camacho. “Evelia really saved out team last year and she was one of our top players all season. It’s probably not such a good thing when your best player is your goalkeeper. It always makes me feel pretty good that we have such a great goalkeeper that we know will step up and save us from a disaster. She’s been showing up at our summer practice’s and I hope that she keeps that motivation and plays very well just like she did last year. I know that she’ll help our team tremendously and prevent our opponents from scoring.”
Camacho, who has been playing soccer all his life, is in his third season with Tillamook, starting with the program as an assistant coach in 2021.
“Soccer is my passion and I’m just trying to pass along some of the things that I’ve experienced and teach the girls that they’re out here playing for their love of the sport while I’m also helping them to become good soccer players.”
