Tillamook High School Cheesemakers

Following a disappointing season a year ago, the Tillamook High Cheesemakers girls’ soccer team is hoping to improve and find more success than they did last season.

The Cheesemakers, guided by second-year Coach Raul Camacho, had a 1-9 Class 4A Cowapa League record (1-11-1 overall) in 2022. The Cheesemakers finished tied for last place in the six-team league with the Rainier/Clatskanie Columbians (1-9 league, 1-10 overall). Tillamook won its only game of the season Oct 7 at home 4-0 over the Columbians.

