The No. 20 ranked Tillamook High Cheesemakers won two Class 4A Cowapa League games last week to clinch a spot in the OSAA Class 4A baseball Play-In round on May 20.
The Cheesemakers (4-5 League, 8-10 overall) won 2-0 at home over the St. Helens High Lions (2-5 league, 5-14 overall). Tillamook followed with a 5-1 win over St. Helens May 1 at Hillsboro Stadium.
The Mooks then lost a slugfest 13-12 to the Seaside High Seagulls (3-4 league, 9-10 overall) May 3 at Seaside. Despite the loss, Tillamook is in second place in the league with just two games remaining.
The Mooks faced the No. 1 ranked Scappoose High Indians (7-0 league, 17-2 overall) Monday on the road at Scappoose, followed by their regular season finale at home Wednesday at 5 p.m.
The Tillamook High Cheesemakers’ softball team (0-8 league, 2-14 overall) lost their 14th straight Class 4A softball game after getting swept by the St. Helens Lions (5-3 league, 12-7 overall) in a May 3 doubleheader at home.
The Mooks faced the No. 1 ranked Scappoose High Indians (6-1 league, 15-2 overall) Tuesday at home and they’ll conclude the season with a 4:30 p.m. contest May 11 at Scappoose.
