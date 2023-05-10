Tillamook High School Cheesemakers

The No. 20 ranked Tillamook High Cheesemakers won two Class 4A Cowapa League games last week to clinch a spot in the OSAA Class 4A baseball Play-In round on May 20.

The Cheesemakers (4-5 League, 8-10 overall) won 2-0 at home over the St. Helens High Lions (2-5 league, 5-14 overall). Tillamook followed with a 5-1 win over St. Helens May 1 at Hillsboro Stadium.

