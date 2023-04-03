Baseball
The No. 20 ranked Tillamook High Cheesemakers baseball team traveled to Central Oregon where they played in the White Buffalo Classic Tournament Mar. 29-31 in Madras.
Playing their first game since a 9-2 win over the Dayton High Pirates (7-3) Mar. 23, the Mooks were hoping to win their second straight. The hometown Madras High White Buffaloes utilized their home field advantage though to get a 13-8 win over Tillamook Mar. 29 at Madras High School.
Tillamook, guided by Coach Matt Strang, followed with close 5-3 loss Mar. 30 to the Crook County High Cowboys (4-2). The Mooks then snapped their two-game losing streak with a 9-8 win over the Klamath Union High Pelicans (0-4) Mar. 31.
"We needed to get one win at Madras and we finally did that in our last game so that was good," said Strang. "We've had quite a few close games and we're just struggling in trying to figure out how to win. I think the Madras trip helped us out with team bonding, which we really needed. It seems like every year you need an overnight trip to get the kids to just love each other and get along together. Baseball is a sport where you have to play for each other. If you're not playing for the guy next to you, you usually won't be very successful. What I've found as a player and a coach is that you have to play for the people around you and you'll play a lot harder when you do that."
Tillamook had good pitching performance's in Madras from the freshman duo of reliever's Jakoby Goss and Joshua Manns and senior Cade Ross. Goss pitched well in the game against Madras and Manns had a strong effort in the win over Klamath Union. Ross pitched a complete game in the matchup versus Crook County.
"Jakoby and Joshua threw a lot of strikes and they did a really good job for us Cade pitched really well in our third game against Klamath Union," said Strang. "We had some good pitching overall and we hit the ball well in all three games. One area where we're struggling a little bit is our infield defensive play."
The Mooks got off to a good start offensively as they scored runs in the first inning of each game at Madras. The Mooks have been led offensively this season by their top three hitters of seniors Bryce Hamerl, Trevor Leonnig and Manns.
"We were happy to get a win coming into our league schedule, so hopefully that will provide us with some momentum," said Strang.
Senior pitcher/outfielder and team captain Parker Mckibbin, who is Tillamook's best pitcher is injured and hasn't played since Mar. 21. His absence has hurt the Mooks a lot and he's not expected to return to the lineup for a couple of weeks. McKibbin hurt his back in PE Mar. 22, but he's expected to resume practice this week and hopefully play in games next week.
"We're missing a pretty significant player with Parker being out and he's a voice that everyone kind of listen's too and without him, it really hurts our team," said Strang. "When your back hurts, it's really hard to throw a baseball and swing a bat. We're hoping that he'll be 100 percent healthy in a couple of weeks because we really need him."
The Mooks were seeking to get a second straight win Tuesday when they opened their 12-game Cowapa League schedule with a matchup versus the No. 15 ranked Astoria High Fishermen (4-4) at Astoria High School.
"We're hoping to get a win against Astoria, so that's a big game," said Strang. "It's always nice to start league play with a victory and we're hoping that we can get that done."
The Mooks play the No. 10 ranked Molalla High Indians (4-0) in their next game Thursday at 4 p.m. at Tillamook High School.
Softball
At the conclusion of their nonleague schedule, the No. 24 ranked Tillamook High Cheesemakers (2-4) are hoping that their fortunes will change when they begin their 12-game Class 4A Cowapa League schedule this week.
The Cheesemakers, guided by Coach Chelsea Miller, suffered their sixth straight defeat after losing a doubleheader 13-1 and 14-2 to the Hermiston High Bulldogs April 1 at Hermiston High School. Both games were shortened to five innings with the Mercy Rule.
"We had multiple fielding errors and our bats were super quiet and we had some strikeouts," said Miller. "There were 30 miles per hour wind gusts too in Hermiston and the girls aren't really used to that type of windy weather conditions. There were a few fly balls that were rally hard to keep track of in the outfield. In terms of pitching, Tori Pesterfield did an amazing job of pitching, but she really didn't have a solid defense behind her."
In addition to Pesterfield's solid performance in the pitching circle, there was one other highlight as sophomore Hannah Obrist hit a solo home run in Game 2, which was her second homer this year.
The Cheesemakers played in the Battle of the Beach Tournament Mar. 27-28 at Yaquina View Elementary School. Tillamook lost 6-5 to the No. 11 ranked Phoenix High Pirates, followed by a 6-4 loss to the Junction City High Tigers (4-3) in their second game of a Mar. 27 doubleheader.
On Mar. 28, the Cheesemakers played another doubleheader and they lost 13-7 to the Tigers, followed by a 16-9 loss to the Newport High Cubs (5-4).
The Cheesemakers have a grueling schedule this week when they'll play five games in five days. The Mooks started with a doubleheader Monday in Aurora against the North Marion High Huskies (1-2) and they had hopes of snapping their losing streak. The Mooks were hoping to get off to a good start when they opened their Cowapa League schedule Tuesday at home against the No. 8 ranked Astoria High Fishermen (6-2).
The Mooks play their second league contest Thursday at home at 4:30 p.m. against the No. 13 ranked St. Helens High Lions (5-1), followed by a 5 p.m. nonleague game versus the Molalla High Indians (1-5) at Molalla High School.
