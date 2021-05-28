Forty-one years to the day after Mt. St. Helens erupted, the Nestucca Bobcats’ softball bats erupted in the opening round of the championship tournament. The Bobcats defeated the visiting Echo/Stanfield Cougars 19-6 last Tuesday, May 18.
The Northwest League Champion Nestucca Bobcats took an early lead with a RBI double to center field from third base senior Kiki Samek. Eighteen more runs followed in the next four innings as the game was ended by the ten run mercy rule.
The offensive highlight was sophomore catcher Lyndie Hurliman’s grand slam homerun to build on the already-dominant lead. Senior outfielder Makinzie Sedenius hit four for four Eight of the nine Nestucca batters crossed the plate.
Sophomore pitcher Abby Love earned eight of the fifteen outs by strikeout in a dominant pitching performance.
“That’s 79 strikeouts for Abby in 11 games. She has really been effective in the circle,” said Jeff Schiewe, Nestucca’s coach.
The victory allowed Nestucca to advance through the tournament to a May 20 matchup with the Colton Vikings, who defeated the Tigers of Bandon on May 18 as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.