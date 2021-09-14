The Nestucca Bobcats used great defense and an explosive offense to take down powerhouse Chatskanie Tigers at home 38-12.
The Bobcats got things rolling on offense in their first possession with a left side run into the end zone for a touchdown by Bernardo Zamudio.
Jared Straessle completed a long pass of 60 yards in the 2nd quarter, which set up another Bobcat score. Skyler Wallace made a touch down with a 35-yard run when the Bobcats kept it on the ground to eat off time in the first half. Half time was marked at home 22 to 6 with the Bobcats taking a comfortable lead into the locker room.
The Bobcat cheerleaders were on point with their synchronized moves and cheers keeping the crowd into the game while boosting the Bobcats on both sides of the ball. Hometown spirit was felt regardless of masks, COVID or online schooling. Fans and family encouraged the team throughout the game.
Shortly after third quarter got underway, Wallace and Zamundio combined tackled and stopped the Tigers effort. Fancy footwork by Wallace who then moved the ball to Swirtz, Swirtz completed the pass and slammed into a Tiger defense back.
The Bobcats continues to push the ball up the field for a touch down followed by a two point conversion.
Bobcat Miguel Pimienta recovered a fumble at the 45 yard line giving the ball back to Nestucca. In the fourth quarter Hagerty stops the ball from what could have been a touchdown. Straessle with possession of the ball took a hard hit from behind and was walked off the field with assistance of Coach Jeff Schiewe.
Straessle sat the remainder of the game with a whopping combined 200 plus yard play in receiving passes. Bobcats aggressive defense held the line as Tigers offense in years past has been a team to be reckoned with. This is the second win for the Bobcats and the third game in the season with one being canceled or rescheduled. Players look forward to their next game at Sheridan.
