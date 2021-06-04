After the Bobcats won the Northwest League (Special District 1) and defeated Echo/Stanfield on day one of the Championship Week Tournament, they hosted another first round winner in the Colton Vikings on Thursday, May 20. The Bobcats defense struggled in the first inning and their bats did not appear early. They fell behind four to nothing.
Makinzie Sedenius and Nia Chatelain strung two singles together, but were stranded in the second after the Bobcats shut down the Vikings’ bats led by Abby Love’s two strikeouts.
“There’s an example of the 6 and 7 hitters in our lineup leading the way and just getting us started. We are just as dependent on the bottom half of the order as the one through four hitters,” emphasized Jeff Schiewe, Nestucca’s softball coach.
The Bobcats played the Vikings even the rest of the way, but they could not make up the deficit which they spotted the visiting Vikings in the first inning.
Shamilee Chatelain, Lyndie Hurliman, Kiki Samek, and Alanna Tull, all crossed the plate for the Bobcats. Senior, Ryleigh Royster reached base three times and batted Shamilee home.
A sad note for the Bobcats was when in the sixth inning, senior shortstop Shamilee Chatelain batting in the two-spot tried to beat a throw to first and injured her hamstring and collapsed.
“Losing an athlete like Sham, is such a loss, and she is just a great person. In thirty years of coaching sports, she is one of the most valuable athletes that I’ve coached. The plays that she makes which you don’t expect anyone to make are just so powerful,” Coach Schiewe added.
The second round loss placed the Bobcats in the bracket competing for fourth place with Lakeview, North Douglas and Toledo at Redmond High School in central Oregon.
The Bobcats faced Special District 3 champion North Douglas next on Saturday morning, May 22. In the first inning, Nestucca stranded three runners with no score and committed 2 errors which led to the Warriors taking an early lead. And in the third, North Douglas scored again to extend their lead.
In the fourth, Royster swung and landed a big hit off of the left field fence. She crossed the plate on put-outs hit by Nia Chatelain and Sedenius. In the top of the fifth, Jr. SS Rachel Strober and Sr 3b K Samek landed singles and they both scored behind Royster’s and N. Chatelain’s additional singles. North Douglas did not respond and it was a tie game 3-3 in what would be one team’s final game of the season.
Then the Bobcats’ bats exploded in the sixth. Highlighted by Lyndie Hurliman’s 2 RBI double, the cats batted through the lineup and scored 6 to take a 9-5 lead.
“We did that quite a bit this year – batting through the lineup. The other team may give us an error, the girls get super-confident and all hitters get on. We have done that in multiple games. It absolutely takes the other pitcher out of her game. This is the third time in two different games at state that we went through the entire lineup. Coach Lane really prepares the girls well,” added Schiewe.
That was it for the Bobcats offense and the defense allowed one more run to secure the 9-6 victory and to matchup against the Honkers from Lakeview, who won their game with Toledo.
In the final contest, Lakeview held the Bobcats scoreless and had good success on offense and won by a score of 11-0 in six innings.
“Just a great tournament. We may have ended kind of flat, but we saw two other district champions in Lakeview and North Douglas. We dominated a strong Echo/Stanfield team in the first round -- really, the girls just played well. We played two on Saturday and were one of the final eight teams playing,” concluded Schiewe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.