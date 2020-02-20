The Nestucca High Bobcats (8-8 NWL, 13-12 overall) boys basketball team defeated the Gaston Greyhounds (9-7 NWL, 12-12) in a regular season meeting and so they felt confident that perhaps they could have a similar performance in a Class 2A Northwest League District playoff game.
Nestucca was unable to duplicate that earlier home matchup (a 37-31 win Jan. 7) though as Gaston won 52-38 Wednesday at Gaston High School to end the Bobcats season.
