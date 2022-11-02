The No. 11 ranked Nestucca High Bobcats capped their most successful volleyball season in 12 years as they finished in second place in the Northwest League and qualified for the OSAA/OnPoint Community Credit Union state playoffs for the first time since 2010.
Nestucca (10-4 NWL, 14-7 overall) played a first round contest in the 16-team state playoffs on the road against the tough No. 6 ranked Stanfield High Tigers (8-3 Blue Mountain Conference, 16-8 overall). The battle between the two big cats turned out in favor of the Tigers, who won 25-19, 25-15, 25-22 Oct. 29 at Stanfield High School in Eastern Oregon.
Stanfield moved on to play in the state tournament quarterfinals Nov. 4-5 at Ridgeview High School in Redmond. For Nestucca and eighth-year Coach Amy Gianella, the loss ended their season just one game short of reaching their ultimate goal. The Bobcats last appearance in the prestigious tournament was in 2008 and they had hoped to make it back there this year.
“It was definitely a battle all the way to the end,” said Gianella. “It was disappointing, but the girls felt pretty good about their performance. We went out the best way that we could have and we had a really great season.”
Neither team had much momentum coming into the playoffs, which usually isn’t a good sign. Stanfield lost three of its last four games prior to the contest. Nestucca lost two of its last four, including a 3-0 defeat to the No. 3 ranked Gaston High Greyhounds (14-0 NWL, 20-3 overall) in the NWL District Championship game Oct. 22 at Vernonia High School.
Junior outside hitter Kyla Hurliman led Nestucca in kills and blocks. Senior middle blocker Abby Love led the Bobcats in serving. Junior setter Hailee Knight and senior setter Rachel Gregory led the Bobcats in assists.
The contest marked the final game of their Nestcucca High volleyball career for seniors Love, Hanna Geil and Gregory. Although it was a sad conclusion to their career, they can certainly feel proud of the fact that they helped lead Netucca to the state playoffs in their final season.
“They were awesome with the leadership they provided which was exactly what we needed in our last game,” said Gianella. “They played hard all the way to the very end. We had some really good serving and Rachel is an amazing setter and she did a great job. Hanna had some really good defensive moves and Abby served really well. All three of them had their best performance that they’ve had all year.”
Nestucca had a sizeable group of five players that received Northwest League All Star Awards. Gregory and Hurliman both won NWL First Team All League Awards. Love earned a Second Team All League Award and Geil earned a Third Team All League Award. Nestucca Freshmen setter Taylor Knight earned a NWL Honorable Mention Award.
