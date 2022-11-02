Nestucca logo

The No. 11 ranked Nestucca High Bobcats capped their most successful volleyball season in 12 years as they finished in second place in the Northwest League and qualified for the OSAA/OnPoint Community Credit Union state playoffs for the first time since 2010.

Nestucca (10-4 NWL, 14-7 overall) played a first round contest in the 16-team state playoffs on the road against the tough No. 6 ranked Stanfield High Tigers (8-3 Blue Mountain Conference, 16-8 overall). The battle between the two big cats turned out in favor of the Tigers, who won 25-19, 25-15, 25-22 Oct. 29 at Stanfield High School in Eastern Oregon.  

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Have you voted yet in the Nov. 8 elections?

You voted:

Online Poll

Have you voted yet in the Nov. 8 elections?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.