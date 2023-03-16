A year ago, the Tillamook High Cheesemakers softball team struggled through a disappointing one win season and they finished in last place in the Class 4A Cowapa League standings (1-11 league, 6-18 overall). The good news is there’s a number of factors that indicate things will be much different this year though for the much improved Mooks.
Things were kind of in a transition stage last year for the Mooks and first year Coach Chelsea Miller. Tillamook had problems offensively while scoring three runs or less in 10 games. The defense broke down often too as the Mooks allowed nine runs or more in 11 games. Miller is hoping that the Mooks will improve in both aspects of the game this year.
“With the coaching change last year, we had some adjustments as far as what the girls were used to in coaching,” said Miller. “Our pitching wasn’t as strong as I thought it would be last year. That definitely hurt our team and it prevented us from winning a lot of games, but we’ll have much better pitching this year.”
The Mooks began practice Feb. 27 in preparation for what they hope will be a successful 2023 season and there’s really no reason to think otherwise.
The Mooks will have a much improved performance in the pitching circle with the duo of ace hurler Makinley Nielsen and senior pitcher Tori Pesterfield. Nielsen, a junior, throws a variety of different pitches, including a fastball of over 60 miles per hour. Pesterfield is a solid and reliable pitcher who the Mooks can also rely on to help lead their defense.
“We’ll be much improved offensively, we have lots of players capable of hitting well and we don’t really have a week spot in our lineup,” said Miller. “It’s going to be interesting having Scappoose and St. Helens (Cowapa League newcomers) in our league now. That will certainly be a new challenge for us, but we’re really looking forward to it.”
Scappoose and St. Helens were formerly in Class 5A, but with the OSAA reclassification a year ago, both schools moved down to Class 4A this year.
The Mooks will rely on getting solid hitting from senior Gabi Garcia and Sophomore Hannah Obrist to help lead their offensive attack on the field. Other players who will also help provide the Mooks with an improved squad this year include juniors Aracely Viramontes Morales, McKenna Haertel, Kylie Burden, Danika Goss and Savannah Crawford and sophomore Jaylin Krumweide.
Tillamook opened its 19-game season Monday on the road versus the North Marion High Huskies (results unavailable because of Headlight Herald press deadline). The Mooks play their home opener Friday in a 4:30 p.m. nonleague contest versus the Class 3A Banks High Braves at Tillamook High School.
Banks, formerly of the Cowapa League, was a 4A state playoff squad last year, but moved down one classification to the 3A level this season. Following Friday’s game, the Mooks play another nonleague home game Mar. 21 at 4:30 p.m. versus the Class 3A Warrenton High Warriors.
The Cheesemakers played their best game of the season last year in a matchup against the Warriors (a 16-0 Mooks win Mar. 23, 2022), who were a 3A state playoff qualifier last year. Tiillamook’s 11-game Cowapa League schedule begins April 11 with a road game versus the Seaside High Seagulls.
If the Mooks can turn things around this year, like Miller is hoping they can do, then it’s possible they could have a very successful start to the season and maybe even start the season with a 3-0 record. The Mooks beat North Marion 15-0 in a nonleague matchup last year and they could very well get a win over Warrenton too, like they did a year ago.
Having home field advantage versus Banks in their home opener should also provide the Mooks with a positive and uplifting atmosphere as well as an all important confidence boost. The Mooks played Banks extremely tough a year ago and almost won before losing by just one run, 9-8 on May 4, 2022. A similar effort like they had in that game could very well lead to a Tillamook win over Banks on Friday.
