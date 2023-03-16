Mooks softball Hanna Obrist

Mooks softball Hanna Obrist hits, photo by Mike Weber

A year ago, the Tillamook High Cheesemakers softball team struggled through a disappointing one win season and they finished in last place in the Class 4A Cowapa League standings (1-11 league, 6-18 overall). The good news is there’s a number of factors that indicate things will be much different this year though for the much improved Mooks.

Things were kind of in a transition stage last year for the Mooks and first year Coach Chelsea Miller. Tillamook had problems offensively while scoring three runs or less in 10 games. The defense broke down often too as the Mooks allowed nine runs or more in 11 games. Miller is hoping that the Mooks will improve in both aspects of the game this year.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Now that we've sprung forward, are you a fan of Daylight Savings Time?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

Now that we've sprung forward, are you a fan of Daylight Savings Time?

You voted: