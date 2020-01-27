The Cheesemakers were ahead for the vast majority of the game against the Philomath Warriors, coming close to knocking off the No. 1 team in the conference this past Friday.
Free throws were a big part of the night, with a combined 56 foul shots attempted for 11 baskets by each team. The Mooks saw their lead dissipate in the third quarter, going into the fourth with Warriors ahead 28-27.
"I was so proud of our kids’ ability to compete for four quarters,” head coach Johnny Begin said. “The atmosphere in the gym and high-pressure situations we faced down the stretch will pay dividends later in league."
Trask Veek-Petersen and Marshall Allen led Tillamook with 12 points each. The boys are currently 7-9 overall with one league-play loss, ranked No. 23 in the conference. Tillamook was slated to meet Astoria at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28.
PHILOMATH (13-2)...12...4...12...16 — 44
TILLAMOOK (7-9)...14...9...4...14 — 41
