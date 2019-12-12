The Tillamook girls battled with the Lady Tigers of Taft for a one-point, 38-37 win this past week. Taft lost to Tillamook by 20 points this past season.
Taft held strong leads for much of the game, giving Tillamook a run for its money. The Lady Tigers seemed to find their shot early in their home opener, building a 22-20 lead going into halftime.
The road-game victory was sandwiched by losses to Woodburn and Corbett. The Lady Mooks fell 33-54 against the Bulldogs and 34-48 to the Cardinals. Tillamook’s girls meet Seaside at home at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12 and Catlin Gabel at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13.
