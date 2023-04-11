Golfers
Photo by Joe Warren

After a year-and-a-half of being closed, golfers teed it up at ‘The Mook’ at Alderbrook.

New ownership opened the course up for play Saturday April 1 to golfers.

Roby and Ted Lane

Roby and Ted Lane play hole 14 in the rain.
Raising the flag

Raising the flag
Tillamook Creamery van

Tillamook Creamery was there to display product.
Mojo Holler

Musical entertainment was provided by Mojo Holler.
0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Are you planning to vote in the May elections for special districts in Tillamook County?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

Are you planning to vote in the May elections for special districts in Tillamook County?

You voted: