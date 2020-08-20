August Trap League results

Blame it on the COVID! Scores were high but participation was low, as many teams were competing with less than full squads (5 shooters). Going into August it was looking like dueling banjos between Upstairs Bar & Grill and Schwend Clay Busters, but ended up with Upstairs Bar & Grill taking the win like a run-a-way freight train.
Upstairs Bar & Grill is crowned season champs with 3.5 wins leaving Schwend Clay Busters in 2nd place with 1.5 wins. The door remains open for one of the 5 remaining teams to steal 3rd place with either a win or total clay count for the season. See ya’ out there September 3rd for the final shoot of the season.
