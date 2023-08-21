A great day for shooting sports, a great day indeed. A nice balmy 70 degrees with a stiff wind out of the NW. We had a winner emerge this month that put an end to the run off between the two leading teams.
Team Mayhem will take the championship with most wins this season. Schwend’s Swiss Army took the win for August and will shoot it out in September for second place against Upstairs Bar & Grill. Thus leaving Tillamook Co. Creamery and Tillamook Ford to vie for fourth place.
