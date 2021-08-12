There are only a couple of weeks left in the regular Men’s Club league season and Army/Navy, teamed by Mike Werner and Roger Miller, find themselves on top of the North Division while Michelle Trent Ins. with Aaron Dunn and Glen Brock on top in the South Division.
Rosanna’s took a dive from first place to fourth place in the South Division last week while the North Division saw no movement from last week in the standings.
In the South Division, Roaanna’s Steve Cham fired an impressive 32 net score, keeping his hot putter rolling another week, which doesn’t explain the tough week the overall team suffered.
Roby Lane was low gross firing an impressive 38 on the night.
In the North Division Bill Kephart shot an net 27 (who shoots that low anywhere, anytime?) while Kevin Beebehiser was on fire finishing holes 15-18 with all threes on the card and a 36 on the night.
League Standings
South
Michelle Trent Ins. 117.5 pts.
Elite Car Wash 111 pts.
Kilts River Gang 110 pts.
Rosanna’s 108.5 pts.
Fitzsimonds Ins. 98 pts.
Les Schwab 84 pts.
The Bevers 69.5 pts.
North
Army/Navy 117 pts.
Watt Welding 112.5 pts.
Motley Crew 108 pts.
The Chefs 102 pts.
BAMF 99.5 pts.
Kepharts 98 pts
Neatest Boys 49.5 pts.
