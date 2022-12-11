youth sports
Metro Creative Connection

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Tillamook County high schools had highly successful sports seasons this fall, with five teams qualifying for state tournaments while dozens of players across the county won awards for their individual performances.

Tillamook High School’s volleyball and football team won league titles as did Nestucca’s football team, while the Cheesemaker boys’ soccer and Bobcat volleyball teams also advanced to their state tournaments.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

What's for Christmas Dinner?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

What's for Christmas Dinner?

You voted: