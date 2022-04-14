April Trap Results

It was a perfect day at the trap range, a balmy 60 degrees, high clouds and no wind. Uncharacteristic for April. We have seven teams listed with room for more teams and shooters.
A rule change for this season, the club is allowing subs to compete on teams that are short staffed (less than 5 shooters). This will help out the teams that have a short roster (or absent members) to be able to stay in the hunt for the championship.
Out of the box, the two top teams from last season are battling it out for first place with Team Mayhem taking the win for April. Once word gets out about the new rule change, it should give smaller teams like Tillamook Ford and Les Schwab to vie for the championship.
Kudos, to a new team with members that have never shot before. Team Bustin’ Loads, congrats, looking forward to watching you develop this season.
Next shoot is May 5th, at the Tillamook Gun Club, come on out be a sub, join a team or create a team, the more the merrier. See ya out there.
