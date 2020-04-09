Nestucca Lady Bobcat Senior guard Olivia Leslie was named 2nd Team All-State for 2A. She was also selected as 1st Team and the Player of the Year for the Northwest League.
Olivia had a great four years for the Lady Bobcats. She ends with career averages of 11.4 points (1,000 total career points), 4.7 rebounds, and 2.4 steals per game. She is a great kid and deserves all the recognition she a has received this year.
Other Nestucca All-League Players: Shamilee Chatelain - Jr - 2nd Team Kiara Webber - Jr - Honorable Mention and All Defensive Team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.