Oregon coast golf star Eliott Lee grew up playing at Tillamook’s Bay Breeze Golf Course with his older brother, Carter Lee. Eliott started learning the sport at age four and his skills grew from there. When Bay Breeze sold to the Cheese Factory for parking, the brothers honed their skills at Alderbrook Golf Course.
“I actually started trying to get good and play competitively around age eight,” he said.
The junior at Tillamook High School (THS) has started thinking ahead to college. “Plans right now are to go a D1 school for golf and to study physical therapy or chiropractic medicine,” he said. His older brother currently attends Missouri State University and plays on the golf team.
Eliott Lee has traveled all over the United States with his dad, Bob Lee, playing golf tournaments. He has a list of impressive accomplishments from the summer of 2021 including being the 2021 champion of the 91st Bob Norquist Oregon Junior Amateur Tournament and the 7th place finisher at the Future Champions Golf Tournament at the Washington State Open. He was a player for the 4-person team for Team Oregon on the Junior America Cup Team and a player for the 8-person team for Team Oregon for the Hogan Cup Team Tournament. At the 2021 Peter Jacobsen Challenge Lee took 2nd place and qualified to IMG Junior World Championship hosted by Torrey Pines Golf Club.
Alderbrook Golf Course in Tillamook closed its doors in October of 2021 making it really tough on the THS golf team to practice and host tournaments. Because of the closure, Lee has had to adapt his golf training.
“Now I actually golf at my house, I hit into a curtain that I set up in my room and every weekend I go to Banks and play at the Quail Valley Golf Course,” he said. When THS golf practice starts he will be going out to Banks more frequently.
The Quail Valley Golf Course will be the THS golf team’s home base for the 2022 high school golf season; but the course is 50 miles away. Boys and girls golf coach John Begin has committed to bussing the golf team to practice after school. Coach Begin said they will also utilize Manzanita Golf Course for practices.
“Going to be a lot of late nights making that drive but I’m glad we were able to overcome this obstacle and still have a golf season,” Coach Begin said. There are 12 seats on the bus so that’s how many players we could have join the team.
The first golf meet for the boys golf team will be a large invitational with over 18 teams, mostly 6A schools on March 14th at Willamette Valley Country Club in Canby Oregon. The first golf meet for the girls golf team will be at 11 a.m. on March 30th at Meriwether Golf course in Hillsboro, Oregon.
