Last weekend saw some very good play in the final points garnering event culminating in golfers moving up the ladder in the season long Aldercup standings.
Fashioned just like the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup, golfers are awarded points for each of the Mens Club tournaments all season long. This weekend is the finale, with several golfers vying for the Aldercup Championship.
The biggest surprise of the weekend was the steady play from Kevin Beebehiser, who won low gross shooting 73 and 74 for the two days and winning overall. Beebehiser’s play moved him up the standings to third overall in the net division, a good position going into the finale. Second place gross went to Keith Thompson shooting 72 and 76 on the weekend. First net went to Roger Miller shooting a 135 for the two days. Second net went to Roby Lane who shot 136 net for the two days.
Alder cup standings and starting positions
Gross
Keith Thompson -7
Roby Lane -5
Glen Brock -4
Kasey Jones -3
Joe Warren -3
Kevin Beebehiser -2
All other players -1
Net
Glen Brock -7
Joe Warren -5
Kevin Beebehiser -4
Roger Miller -3
Al Fisher -2
All other players -1
