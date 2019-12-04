The Alderbrook Mens Club organizers are hosting its winter meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11 in Dan’s Den at Alderbrook Golf Course. Everyone, members and guests, are welcome to attend.
The group will discuss Wednesday Night League changes, rules, tournament schedules, election of officers and Fun Night, among other items. The club is looking for new members and league teams, so if you are interested, this meeting is a good one to attend to gather information.
Also according to Roby Lane, club president, annual dues for handicap and Mens Club are due at this time. The Mens Club play a fun match all winter long, weather permitting, on Saturday and Sunday with tee-times beginning at 8 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.