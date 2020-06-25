Sixteen teams in two different divisions hit the course last Wednesday for the first official league matches at Alderbrook Golf Course of the 2020 season.
This season teams are comprised of two man teams who go head to head each week in a nine-hole match play format. Points are acquired on each hole in the head-on matches.
The North division played the front nine and the South teed up on the back nine. Kevin “The Dude” Beebehiser was low net winner on the front nine shooting a 33 net score. Joe “Hacker” Warren blistered the tough front nine with a one over par 37 to capture low gross on the night. For the South division, Roby “El Presidente” Lane was low gross with a three under par 33 on the back nine and Al “I never get a break” Fisher, won low net with a 33.
League Standings
North
1. Rosanna’s #1 12.5 pts
2. South Side Cleaners 11 puts
3. Michelle Trent Insurance #2 10 pts
4. Kepharts 9 pts
4. Gienger’s Trucking 9 pts
6. Beavers 8 pts
7. Michelle Trent Insurandce #1 7 pts
8. Valley View Heights 5.5 pts
South
1. Two Fat Guys 12 puts
2. Fore Fun 11.5 puts
3. Ken Worth 10.5 pts
3. Rosanna’s #2 10.5 pts
5. Les Schwab 7.5 pts
5. The Netarts Guys 7.5 pts
7. Sunset/Geo 6.5 pts
8. Cousins 6 pts
