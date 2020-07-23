The Alderbrook Mens Club league is about at it’s half way mark for the 2020 season, and the standings are starting to take shape with the South Side Cleaners enjoying an impressive lead in the North Division.
Al ‘Mr. Golf’ Fisher fired a 31 net score on the back nine to win low net honors for the South division. Fisher also plays for the league leading Kenworth team in the South Division. Rob Lane was low gross shooter on the night firing a two under par 34 on the back nine.
On the front nine the North Division saw a plethora of great matches, including a come from behind win out of the South Side Cleaners outlasting Rosanna’s #1. The win was enough for the South Side Cleaners to overtake Ginger’s Trucking who were in first place the week prior.
Low gross went to Glen Brock who shot a two over par 38 on the front and Aaron “Golfy” Dunn was low net with a 33 on the same side.
League Standings
North
1. South Side Cleaners 54.5 pts
2. Ginger’s Trucking 51.5 pts
3. Rosanna’s #1 51 pts.
4. Michelle Trent Insurance #1 48 pts.
5. Beavers 42 pts.
6. Michelle Trent Insurance #2 38.5 pts.
7. Kepharts 35.5 pts.
8. ValleyView Heights 34.5 pts.
South
1. Kenworth 55 pts.
2. Two Fat Guys 51 pts.
3. Fore Fun 44 pts.
4. Rosanna’s #2 41.5 pts.
5. Les Schwab 41 pts.
5. Netarts Guys 41 pts.
7. Sunset Geo 40.5 pts.
8. Cousins 39.5 pts.
