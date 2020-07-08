The Alderbrook Mens Club league is in it’s third week, and the standings are starting to take shape with the Kenworth team playing in the South division leading all points with 34.5. South Side Cleaners AKA Medina Sod, and Rosanna’s #1 are leading the North division with 33.5 points.
Al ‘Mr. Golf’ Fisher fired a 38 on the back nine to win low gross honors for the South division. The 38 was good enough after handicaps were adjusted to give him low net on the back nine as well. Jason Sagar shot a 41 gross giving him a 32 net on the back nine.
Joe ‘Hacker’ Warren took low gross honors on the front nine for the third week in a row shooting a 37 on the night. M. McClaskey was pretty steady with a 30 net on the front side and winning low net honors.
League Standings
North
1. South Side Cleaners 33.5 pts
1. Rosanna’s #1 33.5 pts
3. Gienger’s Trucking 32.5 pts
4. Michelle Trent Insurance #1 29.5 pts
5. Beavers 25 pets
6. Kepharts 22 pts
7. Valley View Heights 20 pts
7. Michelle Trent Insurance #2 20 pts
South
1. Kenworth 34.5 pits
2. Fore / Fun 29.5 pts
3. The Netarts Guys 26.5 pts
4. Two Fat Guys 26 pts
5. Rosannas#2 24 pts
6. Cousines 23.5 pts
7. Sunset/Geo 23 pts
8. Les Schwab 22.5 pts
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.