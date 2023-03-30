Alderbrook Golf Course is proud to announce their grand re-opening on April 1st, 2023. Located in Tillamook County, Oregon, Alderbrook offers quality golf, fine dining, business and event space. Alderbrook Golf Course known as “The Mook”, The Bunker Grille and The Gardens at Alderbrook provide an entire entertainment experience for our community.
The Bunker Grille at Alderbrook offers the Tillamook community a gathering place for family & friends while enjoying great food & drink. The Bunker Grille is a family friendly, upscale restaurant offering American style food, serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner as well as on the go food for the course. Cedar Hall at Alderbrook has the capacity to host larger events, making it a perfect option for corporate events, weddings & celebrations.
Alderbrook Golf Course, “The Mook” offers 18 holes of golf surrounded by the natural beauty of the North Oregon Coast. Memberships are now available for those who want to take full advantage of The Mook at Alderbrook amenities. Members enjoy access to exclusive services on golfing as well as Bunker Grille dining specials.
• 8 a.m. ceremonial flag raising,
• Bunker Grille breakfast begins at 9am, special menu items will be served outside: Polish Dogs and chips, Brisket sandwiches.
• 11a.m. Mojo Holler will perform followed by DJ entertainment.
• Cedar Hall the gorgeous private event space at Alderbrook will host venue tours and feature tastings from Fort George Brewing & Distribution, Galaxy Wine, Clatsop Distribution, Tillamook Cheese
For more information about The Mook at Alderbrook Golf Course or its grand re-opening event please contact, Patrick Zweifel at 971.289.GOLF (4653), golf@themook.com. 7300 Alderbrook Rd., Tillamook, OR 97141
