Alderbrook

A twosome makes the turn on a warm spring day at Alderbrook.

 Headlight file photo

Alderbrook Golf Course is proud to announce their grand re-opening on April 1st, 2023. Located in Tillamook County, Oregon, Alderbrook offers quality golf, fine dining, business and event space. Alderbrook Golf Course known as “The Mook”, The Bunker Grille and The Gardens at Alderbrook provide an entire entertainment experience for our community.

The Bunker Grille at Alderbrook offers the Tillamook community a gathering place for family & friends while enjoying great food & drink. The Bunker Grille is a family friendly, upscale restaurant offering American style food, serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner as well as on the go food for the course. Cedar Hall at Alderbrook has the capacity to host larger events, making it a perfect option for corporate events, weddings & celebrations.

