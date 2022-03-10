Tillamook local, Andrew Jenck, 25, placed 2nd overall in the Three Capes Marathon held in Tillamook County Saturday, February 26th. Jenck won his division in the solo marathon with a time of 3 hours and 32 minutes 28 seconds.
The Tillamook 2 person mixed team Deane-McKenna placed 1st overall in the race with a time 10 seconds faster than the solo runner, Jenck, 3 hours 32 minutes and 18 seconds.
The race course started at Cape Meares Lake, passed through Cape Lookout and finished at Cape Kiwanda in Pacific City. The athletes had the option to run a solo marathon, a two-person team run, or a five-person team run.
Ultimook nonprofit hosted the successful event, supporting local youth running programs in Tillamook County and the greater area.
Link to all results: https://threecapesrelay.oregoncoastalflowers.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2022/02/combined-results-momgo-5-Fix.pdf
