Get ready to support your Cheesemaker football team Saturday at their ‘100 Club’ fundraising dinner at the Port Officers Mess Hall at 4000 Blimp Boulevard.
The second annual dinner is the primary fundraising event for the Mooks for the year, and attendance is capped at 100 supporters.
The event will feature a dinner catered by Garcia’s Cocina and drinks included with the $50 ticket price, as well as a silent auction.
100% of the evening’s proceeds will go towards supporting Cheesemaker football, paying for uniforms, helmets and other padding and safety gear.
Come out for a fun night to support Tillamook football in the middle of a strong season.
There are still limited tickets available for fans over the age of 21, so get yours by calling (503) 842-2566.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.