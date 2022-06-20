This 8-week course is for people interested in joining the Tillamook County Sheriff's Search and Rescue (SAR) program. This introductory course will cover the requirements for joining and volunteering for SAR. Participants in this course will cover the curriculum necessary to take the OSSA (State) written exam, FEMA requirements, and students will perform the field test portions that will prepare them for SAR and then apply to volunteer for the Tillamook County Sheriff. Part of this course will be outside, so dress appropriately for being in the field. Taught by Sydney Elliott and Karen Shrader. For more information, contact elliottsydney98@gmail.com
$25 reg fee/scholarships available
