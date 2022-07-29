Less than two weeks after he graduated from Marshfield High School, David Young went to Alaska to begin a career of service to his country.
At the time, he never would have dreamed that 15 years later he would be back home taking one of the biggest steps an enlisted man in the Coast Guard can take.
But after serving the Coast Guard for 15 years, Young did just that, accepting a promotion to chief petty officer in a ceremony in front of his family and friends at the Coos Bay station.
Young grew up in Coos Bay and graduated from Marshfield High School in 2007. He decided while in school that he wanted to serve his country, but where and how was the real question.
“I was close to going to Marine MEPS, and she talked me out of it,” Young said while pointing to his mom.
Instead, he got a close look at the Coast Guard and was sold.
“I went and toured Depoe Bay and had a good time looking at the boats and decided that was a good path for me,” Young said.
So, within days of graduation, he began his service by moving to Alaska. He later served tours at Depoe Bay and Eureka, Calif., before he got the opportunity to return home. Young explained when he preparing to transfer, he listed four locations he was interested in moving to. On the top of the list was Charleston.
So Young returned home, and learned he was going to be promoted to chief petty officer. An engineering petty officer, Young is responsible for keeping the boats, other machinery and the building at the Coast Guard station in top working order.
He admits he had little mechanical experience when he joined the Coast Guard, but the training he received on the job is more than enough to learn the skills.
As he received his promotion, Young was joined by his wife, Danielle, who he met when both were in the Coast Guard. They also brought their two children, and David was joined by his parents, grandparents and sister at the ceremony.
He said having his entire family at the ceremony made it extra special.
“It was awesome,” he said. “To be stationed at a place where I could have my whole family here, it was awesome. It meant a lot.”
As an enlisted man, achieving the rank of chief petty officer is a big deal in the Coast Guard. Young will now oversee a small team that maintains the boats, equipment and buildings the Coast Guard uses.
“It’s kind of a big step,” Young said. “It’s the biggest step you have in enlisted.”
Young plans to continue his service in the Coast Guard until he can retire after 20 years. At that point, he said the skills and experience garnered from his service will help him get a good job.
“There’s a ton of different areas you could go in,” he said.
After the ceremony, Young lingered with his family and fellow Coast Guard members for a while, but before long he changed out of his ceremonial uniform and got ready to work.
“We’re heading out to do some training on the boats in a little while,” he said.
