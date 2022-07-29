Located in Newport, Ore., the history of Station Yaquina Bay dates back more than a century.
In 1896, the first U.S. Lifesaving Service station was opened at South Beach. Later in 1906, the U.S. Life¬saving Service station moved to the present site of the Yaquina Point Lighthouse.
The present facilities were erected in 1944, after the first building was destroyed by fire. A modern annex with berthing, dining, haul out facilities, as well as emergency power supplies, was completed in 1983.
The station is responsible for the area that extends from Cape Perpetua to Spencer Creek, totaling 27 miles of Oregon coastline. With the primary mission of search and rescue, the station responds to as many as 590 cases per year.
In addition to search and rescue, another primary mission at Yaquina Bay is law enforcement, of which the station conducted about 194 cases this year. Their supporting vessels include one of the Coast Guard’s four virtually unsinkable 52-foot vessels, which can tow vessels as large as 750 gross tons, take 30-foot seas, travel 150 nautical miles offshore and right it¬self after a rollover.
Because the station is close to the Siletz River, which floods every year, the station personnel are also trained to assist the local and state police departments, local fire departments, county search and rescue and county marine patrol with emergency flood response when the river floods.
The Yaquina Bay Station has 43 active duty personnel and 13 reserve personnel.
