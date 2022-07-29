Established in 1940, the U.S. Coast Guard Station in Depoe Bay is located 16 miles north of Newport.
Depoe Bay is known as ‘the world’s smallest harbor’ because the harbor entrance is 50 feet wide by 150 yards long, with two dog leg turn cuts between the rock with an overhead bridge. This restricts the vertical clearance to only 42 feet.
Facilities include the original station building with some minor upgrades, two berthing areas, garage and a boathouse. The station became a sub-unit of Station Yaquina Bay in Newport in 1997, under the boat station streamlining initiative.
Station Depoe Bay is responsible for an area on the mid-Oregon Coast that extends north to Cape Kiwanda in Pacific City and south to Heceta Head near Yachats. The station’s primary mission is to provide search and rescue to commercial mariners, recreational boaters and surfers in the area. The station also supports numerous other Coast Guard missions including marine environmental protection, fisheries conservation enforcement, towing and enforcing boating safety regulations.
The station’s assets consist of one 47-foot motor lifeboat, the Coast Guard’s last 30-foot surf rescue boat and a 24-foot rigid hull inflatable boat. There are also 28 active duty members. Within the last year, they responded to 51 search and rescue cases and 275 recreational safety boardings.
