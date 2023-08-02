Stenciled above the service window of the mess hall at Station Chetco River, where everyone passes several times a day, there is a reminder, in bold, all caps – “We do this job because every once in a while someone is out there without hope, desperately praying for their life, and we get to be the answer,” U.S. Coast Guard.
That, of course, is not the only job the men and women of the United States Coast Guard, informally known as ‘Coasties,’ perform, but that is probably their most prominent role. In the case of U.S. Coast Guard Station Chetco River in Brookings, while they do have an enforcement component, sea-going rescue, lifesaving, is what they do most of the time.
Coastguardsmen, as both the men and women of the service are addressed, are unique within the eight United States military branches. They operate under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security during peacetime. During times of war, their operation reverts to the U.S. Department of the Navy under the Department of Defense.
The multiple missions of the service here predominantly range from rough water rescue, maritime environmental protection, law enforcement, boating safety, and implementation of commercial fishing rules. Those duties are carried out with a vessel fleet including a 47-foot motor light boat (MLB), primarily used to tow-in stranded boats, it’s also the station’s primary vessel for rough-sea rescues. Coast Guardsmen call it “The 47.”
While Station Chetco River’s rescues are not as frequent as ports north of Brookings, and the law enforcement duties are described as “pretty quiet down here” by Chief Boatswain’s Mate Allen Churchill, the crews often confront seas conditions “when the weather is the worst.”
Heading up the crews are the elite Coasties known as Surfmen. Again, that title is used for both men and women. These are Coastguardsmen assigned to “protect our crew and help or save the people we’re going out to get” said Churchill, one of six to seven who might be at the station, with a usual complement of about 30 total crew.
The training for the job is rigorous and ongoing, the most important segment conducted during winter months, October through April, “we watch the weather” said Churchill, “we take advantage of every training opportunity we can.” That can involve heavy weather “14-to-18-foot seas is the most I’ve actually towed in, it can be pretty challenging…and then it gets more challenging when you get to the river, because you’ve got to deal with the elements the river is pushing out” Churchill explained. Winds add to the danger, they can be 50 - 60 knots.
A bit calmer, but still demanding, was the most recent opening of the crab season out of Brookings harbor. “It was breaking 10 to 12 on opening day” Churchill said, “…pushed off until February, we had the boat under way, I was on the jetty. We were up all night with the crab fleet, we launched flares to light up other bar so they could see it, making sure they got out safely, and showing them, we care about them. They all safely transited out and all came back… so it was a good season for us.”
