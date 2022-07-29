I truly believe that there is no better time to be in the United States Coast Guard than right now.
The Coast Guard fills a niche role in supporting National Security and Defense Strategies in all reaches of the world, including right here in the Thirteenth Coast Guard District, which encompasses Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Montana.
Our Coast Guard workforce, which currently totals over 40 thousand active duty members with another 40 thousand reservists and volunteer Auxiliarists, bridges the gap between the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Defense. We are the intersection of Security and Defense.
On any given day if you look out to the water, you can see our work in action. Our crews tirelessly work to protect the maritime transportation system, respond to pollution discharges in our federal waterways, enforce federal laws and treaties, and to respond to mariners in distress on the water. The Coast Guard was one of the first federal entities to arrive in the newly founded Oregon Territories in 1853, and we have been a part of the fabric of the Pacific Northwest ever since.
The Coast Guard is no stranger to being the “first.” The Revenue Cutter Harriet Lane fired the first naval shots of the Civil War near Fort Sumter in South Carolina.
In June of 1942, Seaman Second Class John Cullen discovered the first landing of German saboteurs while patrolling a beach in Amagansett, New York. He was the first American to make contact with enemy forces on American soil in support of Operation Pastorius, in the early days of World War II.
In February of 1976, the Coast Guard Academy announced the appointment of three female cadets to enter with the Class of 1980 - the first federal service Academy to offer admissions and commissions to women.
Earlier this summer, the Coast Guard once again became the “first.” On June 1st, 2022, ADM Linda L. Fagan took Command as the 27th Commandant of the Coast Guard. In doing so, she became the first woman to Command a branch of the United States military. I am incredibly proud that that glass ceiling was shattered here in the United States Coast Guard.
Our organization is constantly evolving to meet the changing needs of the public. As we do so, we are guided by three overarching goals.
Transform our total workforce - The Coast Guard workforce is the highest priority. Guided by our Core Values, we will transform the way we hire, inspire, and develop our people. We will build an inclusive culture that gives everyone a sense of belonging, empowering all to deliver their personal best while serving as part of the world’s best Coast Guard.
Sharpen our competitive edge - The rapid evolution of technology, the ever-growing demand for Coast Guard services, an increasingly dynamic operating environment, and global strategic competition strain our current ways of conducting missions. We must sharpen our competitive edge to match the pace of change impacting the maritime domain.
Advance our mission excellence - The Coast Guard thrives in an increasingly complex and unforgiving maritime environment because we are firmly grounded in our operating principles. To be Semper Paratus – Always Ready, we must reaffirm our devotion to foundational elements of mission proficiency and risk management.
Every day the capable women and men of our total workforce, our supporters, and our partners address new challenges and constantly prepare for the future. On Coast Guard Day, we celebrate our workforce, our organization, and our nation. The Coast Guard has been standing watch since 1790 and we proudly continue that tradition which has endured for 232 years.
Semper Paratus
Rear Admiral Melvin Bouboulis
Commander, 13th Coast Guard District
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.