Salute to the U.S. Coast Guard

Country Media Inc. and our advertising partners are proud to honor the U.S. Coast Guard in this annual special section!
Established in 1790 the Coast Guard is both a federal law enforcement agency and a military force, and therefore is a faithful protector of the United States in peacetime and war, according to the Coast Guard’s website. In times of peace, the Coast Guard operates as part of the Department of Homeland Security, enforcing the nation’s laws at sea, protecting the marine environment, guarding the nation’s vast coastline and ports, and performing vital lifesaving missions. In times of war, or at the direction of the President, the Coast Guard serves under the Department of the Navy, defending the nation against terrorism and foreign threats.
This special section pays tribute to the men and women who have served and are now serving in the U.S. Coast Guard.
