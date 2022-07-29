A large sinkhole has opened on Highway 131, the scenic road that leads travelers from Tillamook to the popular destinations of Netarts and Oceanside. As a result, the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) has closed the highway until orad repairs can be made. Access to the community of Cape Meares is not impacted.
Elkoff Road, to which GPS will likely redirect travelers, will also be closed to all traffic except emergency vehicles. ODOT has placed detour signs throughout the county directing traffic to Highway 101 (south of the city of Tillamook) and onto Sandlake Road.
“Elkoff Road is a very narrow, mostly undeveloped road, and cannot handle two-way traffic. It will remain closed to all traffic except emergency vehicles until Highway 131 reopens,” said Chris Laity, director of Tillamook County Public Works.
The sinkhole is approximately 8-feet wide and 20-feet deep, and impacts fiber optic cables and culverts for fish passage. Repairs are underway, and ODOT estimates the timeline for repair will take at least three days. Travelers need to avoid the area through Monday, when ODOT expects to reopen the highway.
“We appreciate your patience as we repair this heavily traveled highway, and by taking the recommended detour,” said David Yamamoto, Tillamook County Commissioner. “We encourage day travelers to the county this weekend choose other areas to visit, north or south of Netarts and Oceanside.”
For up-to-date information, please go to the Tillamook County County Roads Public Works Facebook page, or use Tripcheck. To visit other areas of Tillamook County, go to https://tillamookcoast.com
For more information, contact Nan Devlin, nan@tillamookcoast.com
