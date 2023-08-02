Country Media, Inc. and our advertising partners are proud to honor and salute the U.S. Coast Guard with our annual special publication.
The U.S. Coast Guard is the oldest continuous seagoing service in the United States.
Coast Guard Day is celebrated on Aug. 4 because that is when the service was established back in 1790, more than 230 years ago!
The U.S. Coast Guard, as it is known today, wasn’t created until 1915 when the Revenue Cutter Service and the U.S. Lifesaving Service merged. Today, the Coast Guard is one America’s six armed forces, and is the only military branch in the Department of Homeland Security.
The Coast Guard is both a federal law enforcement agency and a military force. It enforces the nation’s laws at sea, protects the marine environment, guards the nation’s coastline and ports, and performs life-saving missions as a faithful protector of the United States in peacetime and war.
We honor the men and women of the U.S. Coast Guard, both past and present, for their dedication to duty and for serving our nation while keeping our coasts and waterways safe and secure.
Thank you for your service and enjoy reading this special publication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.