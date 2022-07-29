The U.S. Coast Guard and the Coos Bay region have a long and decorated history, with the community supporting the service and the Coast Guard members saving lives.
Almost monthly, another story breaks about the Coast Guard saving someone, whether it’s from a boat at sea or a hiker injured inland.
The North Bend sector is the largest in the region, with dozens of Coast Guard members operating a fleet of helicopters used in rescue missions up and down the coast.
The North Bend sector includes stations in Coos Bay and Charleston with seasonal search and rescue operations in Bandon and Gold Beach.
While the North Bend sector runs a 100-foot cutter and other boats out of its Charleston and Coos Bay branches, North Bend is known for the five MH-65D Dolphin helicopters often seen flying through the sky.
With the helicopters, the North Bend sector offers search and rescue help from the Oregon border with California up to Pacific City and east to the I-5 corridor, offering help any time it is requested.
The helicopters have saved lives on sinking ships, lifted injured hikers off cliffs and even recovered bodies of those who died while out in nature.
Two crews are ready 24 hours a day every day of the year, one stationed in North Bend and the second in Newport.
From its Charleston location, the effort shifts from air to sea and dozens of more Guard members head to the water daily. Much of their work is training, both for themselves and the commercial fishing fleets that operate in the area. But when a crisis hits, the Guardsmen are ready to respond, offering lifesaving services and often working hand in hand with their helicopter crews to facilitate sea rescues.
The North Bend sector is led by Capt. Breanna Knutson, who took over command in June 2021. A native of Bremerton, Wash., Knutson returned to the Northwest after serving as the House of Representatives officer in Washington, D.C.
The missions of the North Bend sector include maritime search and rescue, enforcement of laws and treaties, providing aids to navigation and marine environmental protection. In addition, the Air Station frequently assists federal, state and county agencies by responding to calls for assistance with inland searches and medical evacuations.
Established in 1978, the North Bend sector currently has 153 active duty, nine reserve duty and five civilian personnel.
