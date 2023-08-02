Air stations are a vital component of the Coast Guard’s mission.
Air Station North Bend Sector has five helicopters that enables the Coast Guard to provide a rapid response for search and rescue and other missions.
The sector’s area of responsibility encompasses 220 miles of shoreline extending from Pacific City, Oregon, south to the California border, west to 50 nautical miles offshore, and east to the I-5 corridor.
This station guards the Oregon Coast through the aggressive and professional prosecution of all Coast Guard missions.
“Our primary mission along the coast is search and rescue, and the air station provides another asset to accomplish those missions,” said Air Station North Bend Lieutenant Dylan Ferrell.
“We work in concert with the boat stations going out. For persons in the water, we’ll respond very rapidly for that. Also, if there are vessels in distress offshore making mayday calls we’ll go out for assistance,” said Lieutenant Ferrell.
Air Station North Bend also works with other governmental agencies to provide assistance inland and regularly trains for search and rescue calls on vertical surfaces along the coast, he said.
This sector of the coast guard has a mission to safeguard their homeland at all costs. They conduct Search and Rescue as if they are assisting their own loved ones and they enforce the law with a balanced respect for both the law and those upon whom it is being enforced. Coast Guard personnel accomplish these, and all other missions, through vigilance, tenacity, teamwork, a commitment to service and the unwavering pursuit of operational excellence.
It takes specialized training to work at a Coast Guard air station, Ferrell said, but there are a few different avenues to get there. He said it takes hard work and teamwork to work on a helicopter.
“It’s great working environment focused on teamwork and accomplishing specific tasks and missions,” Ferrell said.
“You are rarely going to be the only one working on a helicopter. Everybody’s got their specific roles, but they work with everybody else on the entire work staff to complete a job. So it’s important to be thorough, have attention to detail and, especially, to have teamwork,” he said.
The Coast Guard Lieutenant said he is rewarded by providing service to people when they need it the most.
“It’s hard work, but you know your work is having a direct impact when you are performing in a search and rescue mission. You have always got to be ready for any situation,” Ferrell said.
