Seaman Aurora Falk is one of the newest members at Sector Depoe Bay.
“I am really enjoying it. Everything has been wonderful, so far,” she said.
Falk, 19, is originally from Wisconsin and was reassigned to Depoe Bay shortly after entering the Coast Guard with two primary jobs as a seaman.
One is being a Watchstander, “she said. “Who listens to all the radios for any vessels that may be in distress and watching the hold, as we call it/ We have a very narrow entry to our harbor, so here at the station we monitor that to make sure there are no collisions.”
Falk is also responsible as a boat crew member during rescues and training missions.
“It’s basically being a deck hand,” she said.
According to Falk, there are challenges.
“The most challenge is being qualified is becoming a crew member on the boat,” she said. “It requires a lot of knowledge and a lot of skills in working the lines that we have and knowing how to do all the operations that we do. We have to know a lot about the boat, so if something goes wrong with the boat, we need to know what to do to fix it.”
Another needed skill for the Coast Guard crew is basic first aid.
“So that we can help people that we go to rescue, so we as a crewman, administer first aid,” she said.
The crew also needs to know what restrictions there are for the Coast Guard vessels.
“Such as high winds and 30-foot seas,” Falk said. “We have to decide if the conditions are too much for the boat. We have the responsibility of changing course and alerting others vessel.”
While Falk said she enjoys her career in the Coast Guard, it’s difficult to be away from her family.
“I arrived at Sector Depoe Bay in September and that led into the major holidays, and I had to spend Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day alone,” she said. “But of course, I have my family here at the station. We are all one big family here, but being away from the family that I grew up with has been difficult.”
Falk is engaged to be married. She has most recently received orders to be transferred to Virginia on the East Coast and will be leaving Depoe Bay in September.
“Transitioning from Station to Station is something everyone from the Coast Guard knows that will happen at least three times,” she said. So, it is just something we prepare for and we see it all the time at this Station. It is definitely hard seeing people go, but you know that it is for the best and you or they might be furthering their career. It’s part of what we do here.”
Falk plans for schooling to become a Marine Science Technician.
“The do inspections on commercial vessels in large ports to make sure all of the sea and environmental standards are being met as well as being involved in disaster responses,” she said.
