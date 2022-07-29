The third time may be the charm for students at Columbia City Elementary School.
The school’s fifth graders have christened their third miniboat to be sent off on a journey across the Pacific Ocean to Japan.
The project is part of the Columbia River Maritime Museum’s Miniboat program with students building and sending a small unmanned sailboat to Japan. Columbia City Elementary fifth graders have sent two other small hand-made vessels towards Japan in previous projects.
The christening was conducted during an all-school assembly Monday afternoon, May 23, 2022, on the grassy slope just outside the school.
Fifth grade student Lucy Swiger was selected to take a bottle of sparkling cider to use for the vessel’s christening. She carefully lifted the bottle and, with a powerful swing, stuck the side of the boat. The bottle broke apart and the christening was official.
“It was very terrifying,” she said. “I got really nervous, but it was really fun.”
Columbia City Elementary School fifth grade teacher Yvonne Lewis said the boat building project gives the students a host of learning opportunities.
“I hope the students can connect to the community and see a purpose of working together and learning together,” she said.
Lewis said the students learning included ocean currents, weather elements including tsunamis, classroom science and literacy reading beyond building the boat itself.
“And they had fun as well,” she said.
Local resident Rosemary Jeffrey was selected to help in the christening.
“It was absolutely wonderful,” she said.
Jeffrey is a frequent walker in Columbia City and often passes by the school.
“I’ve watched this project for the past three years and when I see some of the students I ask them what they are doing and how the project is working,” she said. “They are all so smart and so interested in what they are doing, and their teachers are doing a marvelous job. This is a real community connection.”
Nate Sandel, Columbia River Maritime Museum’s director of education, said the boat building integrates science, technology and mathematics and is a team building program.
“All the kids have a particular job they have to do, and all of those jobs work well as a whole,” he said. “So, for me, it is a way to teach kids how to work together. They make all the decisions and they solve all the problems.”
It was unclear just when the new miniboat would be launched. A decision is expected next week. Lewis said it is likely the miniboat will taken by a freighter from Astoria and be launched from the San Francisco area for Japan.
The first two student-built mini boats launched for Japan did not complete their journey. One ended up in the Marshall Islands. The other stalled at Christmas Island.
Miniboat Program’s story
Following the 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Japan, debris from the country washed up on Oregon and Washington shores. One of those items, a fishing vessel, is now on display at the Columbia River Maritime Museum.
That boat and its journey across the Pacific Ocean became the inspiration for building the Miniboat Program. Since the program’s start in 2017, 1,213 students on both sides of the Pacific Ocean have been involved in the launch of 24 miniboats, traveling a total of 55,236 nautical miles (and climbing daily). These boats are tracked daily, and students are still building on the skills they honed to launch them.
The Miniboat Program was developed by the Columbia River Maritime Museum in partnership with the Consular Office of Japan in Portland, Educational Passages, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and is supported by Pacific Power, the U.S. Coast Guard, and many others. The public can follow the miniboat adventures on Facebook at CRMM Miniboat Program.
