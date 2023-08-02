Seaman Second Class Maeve Kateavage is a mechanic at the Coast Guard Depoe Bay Station.
“Basically, I work on the diesel engines,” she said. I make sure that the boat is still running, and I also play a part as an engineer when we are underway. I love this work. I think it is great. It’s being able to always problem solve. There is always something new that you have to figure out. It’s not the same thing every day, so it keeps you on your toes.”
The hands-on work for 25-year-old Katcavage, such as swapping out boat engines, can be intriguing.
“I think there is a common misconception that a lot of men do this kind of job, but there are a lot of females as well that are mechanics,” she said. “We all do a little bit of everything (at Depoe Bay Station), including search and rescue. I enjoy doing my job, doing it well and serving the county.
Katcavage joined the Coast Guard in 2018. She acknowledged there are rewards that come with her Coast Guard career.
“Many times, you start the day, and something isn’t working, or some things aren’t going your way and then at the end of the day, you have a solution to your problem, and you have resolved what the issue was,” she said.
Coast Guard members are usually stationed for two to four years at a particular location, Katcavage said. She has received orders to be reassigned from Depoe Bay to Maine this month.
Katcavage joined the Coast Guard after growing up in Pennsylvania. She said she wanted to experience the ocean surf.
“There are very fee surf stations in the Coast Guard, and it just so happened that I thought it would be a really cool experience to join and to participate,” she said.
As she departs from Depoe Bay, Katcavage said she will take along several memories.
“The wonderful people. I have worked with some amazing people, and we have had really great commands,” she said. “I also love the area. The people that live in the area. The community. It is such a small town, and it is so homely.”
Her advice to anyone that would consider joining the Coast Guard?
“It is the best thing ever,” she said. “If you are a little bit considering it, I say, go for it. The one thing that is keeping me in is that it is a wonderful job with wonderful people. I would say absolutely give it a try.”
Katcavage is married and her husband will be joining her on the reassignment to Maine.
“I had actually been first assigned to Maine, now I am heading back,” she said. “It is much like the Oregon Coast. It’s beautiful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.